Pune residents say MPs failed to live up to promises

BJP MP Anil Shirole and NCP leader Supriya Sule (Express photos) BJP MP Anil Shirole and NCP leader Supriya Sule (Express photos)

Four years after they were elected to the Lok Sabha, as MPs lauded their achievements, residents claimed that the MPs, locally known as “khaasdars”, have failed to resolve the key issues in the city — worsening traffic situation, deteriorating public transport, rising pollution or the long-pending problems like water and rising garbage.

On Sunday, BJP MP from Pune Anil Shirole talked about his “achievements” and contributions towards development of the city, such as inclusion of Pune in the Smart City Mission, the Pune Metro, Hinjewadi Metro, setting up of the PMRDA and expansion of Lohegaon airport, among others.

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP from Maval Shrirang Barne had highlighted that he was honoured with an “Sansad Ratna” for maximum attendance and asking maximum number of questions. Barne claimed that he was instrumental in bringing electricity to villages and hamlets of Karjat taluka after 70 years, and laying the third and fourth railway line on Pune-Lonavala section. He further claimed to have worked towards restarting the Matheran mini train, restoring the forts in Maval, desilting of Pavana dam, and widening of Panvel-Uran highway.

NCP’s Baramati MP Supriya Sule joined in, claiming that she had pushed for the DEMU service on Pune-Daund section, development of Jejuri railway station, and had helped in raising fund for platforms on Pune-Daund section.

Sule also claimed that she had worked towards implementation of welfare schemes for farmers, and management of garbage in the city.

Sena MP from Shirur Shivajirao-Adhalrao-Patil claimed credit for getting approvals for major projects, including Rs 5,500-crore Pune-Nashik railway line, Rs 5,711 crore for widening of national highway, Rs 1,970 crore for four-laning of the Chandoli-Sinnar stretch, Rs 978 crore for six-laning of the Nashik Phata-Chandoli highway, Rs 1,800 crore for widening of Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur highway, among others.

Shiv Sena MP from Shirur- Shivaji Adhalrao Patil

Meanwhile, residents said the remaining one year of the government was their “last chance”. “Whatever Pune MPs have done in the last four years amounts to nothing… they have failed to take up important issues affecting Pune. What have they done to resolve the water crisis in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad…? In both Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad, garbage has become a serious problem. What have they done to manage it?” said Vijay Kumbhar of Surajya Sangarsh Samiti.

Jugal Rathi of PMP Pravasi Manch said, “Before elections, BJP leaders, including Anil Shirole, had attended our programme — Lok Sansad. During the event, to every poser, they replied, ‘let Modi Sarkar come to power, all the problems of Pune will be resolved’. However, four years have passed but the problems remain…”

Rathi added that, in the last four years, traffic and transport problems “…have gone from bad to worse…”.

He said a record 10,000 private vehicles were registered with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) last Dasara Day. “This means there is something seriously wrong with Pune’s public transport system. PMPML seems to be the last option for commuters…,” he added.

“The MPs should have come together…to resolve the issues with public transport. But we never saw them together on a common platform,” Rathi said. The BRTS, meanwhile, is yet to actually take off in Pune, he added.

Harsha Shah, president of Railway Pravasi Sangh, said, “All Pune-Mumbai trains and locals are running late every day. In the general compartment of long-distance trains, 70-odd passengers can be accommodated. However, at least 500 are cramped…,” she said.

Shah added that work on the third and fourth line at Lonavala section remains a non-starter as the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic bodies have failed to pay their share. “Similar is the fate of the Nashik line,” she said.

Shah added that when railway officials called commuters “anti-social”, the MPs remained silent.

Activist Maruti Bhapkar said the MPs rarely take up local issues. “…issues like Red Zone… where the fate of hundreds of families is at stake, remains unresolved… Similarly, the fate of 1,000 employees of the Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd, which was started after the death of Kasturba Gandhi, remains uncertain….,” he said.

Kumbhar added, “The river improvement plan comes under the purview of the central government. What have our MPs done for the rivers…?”

Shrirang Chandu Barne is a Shiv Sena MP from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra

“There is a vast difference between the kind of funds that came Pune’s way during UPA regime and the BJP regime,” said Bhapkar, highlighting the ongoing defence land acquisition issue in Pune.

Manav Kamble of Nagari Haqq Suraksha Samiti said MP Barne deserves to be praised for attending Parliament most often and raising a large number of questions. “However, beyond that, he has done little…,” he said.

“Barne has made no efforts to restart the Maval pipeline project, which will benefit 20 lakh residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad,” he added.

Kamble said Adhalrao, too, has done little to generate employment in Shrirar constituency. “…no major industrial investment has happened in his constituency… there is a huge problem of law and order, especially in Chakan and Talegaon areas,” he said.

“Where is the Sassoon-like hospital he has been promising for the last three years. Every day, hundreds of patients, especially pregnant women, travel to Pune from places like Chakan and Manchar for treatment,” said Kamble.

“The MPs have done nothing substantial… they are hardly visible when residents raise pressing issues — like the rising fuel prices,” said Kumbhar.

Bhapkar added, “Had they joined hands and worked as a team, a lot of problems in Pune could have been resolved. They still have time…”

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App