Pune: Residents, activists complain about condition of dividers, speed-breakers, crossings; PMC says trying to do better

A mother and son try to cross the road, amid speeding vehicles, near Balgandharva Auditorium. Sandeep Daundkar A mother and son try to cross the road, amid speeding vehicles, near Balgandharva Auditorium. Sandeep Daundkar

AFTER framing a Pedestrian Policy and Urban Street Design Guidelines, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is relying on its ongoing road safety audit to reduce the number of accidents; the focus is on spots which are more accident-prone.

The accident on Baner Road last week, which led to death of a mother and daughter while they were waiting on a median to cross the road, has once again raised concerns about the safety of pedestrians on city roads.

The PMC is responsible for creating infrastructure for the purpose of traffic regulation as well as pedestrians. After the Baner accident, the focus has shifted to the condition of existing infrastructure — footpaths, road dividers, speed breakers, pedestrian crossings, traffic signals — as civic activists point out several shortcomings in them. Narrow footpaths of poor quality, encroachments, uneven road dividers, speed breakers of different size and shape, and invisible pedestrian crossings have drawn flak from local residents and activists.

“We have undertaken a road safety audit of city roads and would be preparing a safety improvement plan through a professional private agency to reduce the number of accidents on city roads,” said Rajendra Raut, chief engineer and in-charge of PMC’s road department.

He admitted that local residents have been complaining about the inconvenience they face due to the different kind of speed-breakers. “A committee to study speed breakers on city roads has been constituted and it would submit its report in the next three months. The report would identify the shortcomings in the construction of speed breakers and suggest best possible designs,” said Raut, adding that there are 2,500 speed-breakers on city roads.

“About 25 lakh two-wheelers and five lakh four-wheelers ply on the roads every day. It has been observed that they ply at a speed higher than the limit…,”he said. The height of dividers on city road vary, said Raut, pointing out that the PMC follows the norms laid down by the Indian Road Congress (IRC). He added that the PMC has introduced “raised pedestrian crossing” on city roads, which act as speed breaker, as well as pedestrian crossings.

With the primary focus on pedestrians, the PMC has undertaken development of J M Road and Aundh Road, from Bremen Chowk to Parihar Chowk, as pilot roads. The Urban Street Design Guidelines are being followed to construct the new roads that provide more space for pedestrians and less space for vehicles. These roads would have wider footpaths with a facility of benches for pedestrian. Under preparation of the road safety plan, the agency would set goals for the study area and identify strategies to prepare an action plan.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now