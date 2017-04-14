Pune resident doctors agitation: Security tighter at Sassoon, only 1 person allowed during visiting hours

The resident doctors had called off the agitation after the state government assured them that adequate security personnel would be provided. The resident doctors had called off the agitation after the state government assured them that adequate security personnel would be provided.

At the largest government hospital in Pune — B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital — security has been tightened following the recent agitation by resident doctors. While 44 security personnel from the Maharashtra State Security Corporation have been deployed at the hospital since April 5, another 21 are set to join soon.

Along with the existing security personnel, the government hospital will have a total of 150 guards deployed at “sensitive locations” to avoid untoward incidents.

In the last week of March, resident doctors across 16 government medical colleges had gone on a five-day ‘mass bunk’ to protest against the increasing cases of attacks against doctors. The Indian Medical Association had extended its support to the agitation.

Retired DGP Praveen Dixit, chairman of the security committee, had also conducted an audit of government medical colleges.

According to the Director of Medical Education’s (DMER’s) office, as many as 1,100 security guards have been deployed across government medical colleges. In the first phase, security personnel have been deployed at Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad and Dhule; CCTVs have also been installed.

Dr Ajay Chandanwale, Dean of B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, said that the security personnel are trained to not only handle untoward incidents, but also speak, in a sensitive manner, to patients’ relatives during emergencies.

Dr Manjeet Santre, deputy medical superintendent of Sassoon General Hospital, said that as per the state guidelines, there is only a single-point entry to the hospital’s casualty department. Only one visitor is allowed to meet the patient between 7 to 8 am and 5 to 7 pm.

“The police commissioner’s office has also posted two ASIs and six police constables at the Sassoon campus,” said Santre.

According to officials, ‘sensitive spots’ where doctors may be attacked include intensive care units, labour room, medical and trauma care units, and the casualty ward.

The system of issuing one visitor pass and one attendant pass is being strictly followed now, said Santre, adding that medical students are also taught how to communicate with relatives of the patient.

Dr Anjali Sabne, deputy medical officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said that of 17 nursing homes, four major ones — Kamala Nehru Hospital, Naidu Hospital, Sonawane Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital — have more security guards while the smaller ones have four security guards each. One guard is posted at each of the 46 dispensaries run by the PMC.

