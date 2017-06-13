Pune records 27mm rain in less than four hours

The rains caused water logging in many parts of the city. Express Photo by Arul Horizon The rains caused water logging in many parts of the city. Express Photo by Arul Horizon

The monsoon made a timely arrival in Pune and surrounding areas on Monday, with the city witnessing widespread rains since afternoon. The city recorded 27 mm rainfall until 5.30pm , throwing normal life completely out of gear as traffic snarls were reported at several places.Pune received the second highest rainfall in the state in this season on Monday, after Parbhani (52mm) in Marathwada.

Officials of India Meteorology Department (IMD), Pune, declared the onset after favourable conditions were found building up since late last week after its entry in Maharashtra. With the Southwest monsoon making a continuous but steady progress along the west coast, heavy rains were also reported across Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan in particular, while some parts of Parbhani in Marathwada too reported heavy rains.

“The monsoon is progressing well and has covered most parts of Madhya Maharashtra and all of Konkan. It is expected to cover Marathwada in another two days before hitting Vidarbha in the subsequent days,” said A K Srivastava, head of climate monitoring and analysis group. The Met office has said that rains would continue over the region in the coming days.

“ Heavy rains would lash Madhya Maharashtra , Konkan and Marathwada all through this week. The country has so far received 50 cm or 18 per cent surplus rains in Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and northeast regions, some parts of Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat since its onset on May 30. The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passed through Valsad in Gujarat, covering Nashik, Parbhani in Maharashtra and reaching Adilabad and Narsapur in Odisha Monday.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App