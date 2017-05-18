Pune railway station: From ‘dirtiest’ to among 10 of the cleanest

Pune railway station. Express Pune railway station. Express

The Pune railway station has made it to the top 10 clean stations in the country and ranked ninth among 75 A1 category stations in the country. On Wednesday, Minister of Railways Suresh Prabhu released the third-party audit report on the station cleanliness. This survey was commissioned by the director of environment and housekeeping management of the Railway Board.

While in the same survey last year, the Pune railway station had got the last position of 75 as unclean station in the country.

First survey was conducted by IRCTC in 2016 by conducting interviews of passengers at the stations on various parameters of cleanliness and rating them on these basis.

This year second survey was conducted by Quality Council of India (QCI) who with the help of their partners has conducted the survey of 407 major railway stations (75 A1 category and 332 A category stations) of Indian Railways.

The parameters adopted for conducting the survey were – evaluation of process of cleanliness in parking space, main entry area, platforms, waiting room. While a 24×7 control room was set up and images were geo-tagged to monitor progress.

