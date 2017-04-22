Pune: Radio City to teach slum kids English

A unique initiative has been taken up by Radio City in partnership with Pune-based candy sellers in which the volunteers will be teaching underprivileged kids basic spoken English. The event will take place on April 23 from 3 pm to 4 pm at ZED Bridge.

According to the plan, candy vendors equipped with FM receivers will attract children with their candies. While the children will gather around the vendor for the candies, the vendor will switch on the receiver and an RJ from Radio City will teach them fundamental phrases of English through a live show. Any child who attends the entire class will get free candies.

The objective of the initiative is to give children of construction workers, labourers and vendors an opportunity that will open for them many more opportunities in future. Phase one of the initiative was carried out in 2016 in Mumbai. The Candy Class 2016 targeted children from Dharavi slum where candy classes were held weekly and each session lasted 15 minutes for a month.

