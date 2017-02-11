Project selected for National Science Film Festival: Students show their mettle with Chamkila Pital

A film titled Chamkila Pital, made by seven students, is the only film from Pune which has been selected for the seventh National Science Film Festival, to be held at Birla Science and Technology Museum, Kolkata. The festival to be held between February 14 and 18, has been organised by Vigyan Prasar, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. The nine-minute long film is based on the ancient tradition of Kalai, which involves getting brass utensils tinned to protect the food from getting burnt. The entire production of this film has been done by students studying from classes sixth to ninth with the help of Media Magic Institute.

Asked about the unusual subject chosen for the film, the team said it was the idea of their film director, eight-standard student Sukhada Damle. “When we were asked to make a film during the film workshop, I immediately suggested the topic of Kalai. I distinctly remember studying it in school as part of our science module and thoroughly enjoyed it. I did some more research on it and we decided to go ahead with the film,” said Damle.

The entire team has been invited to attend the festival in Kolkata. “I am eager and excited to go. After this I have decided I will make more short films in the future,” said the student of Ahilyadevi Girls School.

The other team members include Kasturi Kulkarni (Class 7), Radha Lagoo (Class 6) from DES school, Yogendra Sane (Class 7), Mrugendra Deshpande (Class 6) from Abhinav School, Siddharth Damle (Class 7) from M S Golvalkar School and Yash Bhalerao (Class 9) from Vasundhara Secondary School.

Meanwhile speaking about the process of film making, she said that all students were given basic training on film production, including how to shoot from specific angles, shots and camera techniques. Along with this, they received a course in science by Prasad Lagoo, science teacher at M.S. Golvalkar School.

“We would work with the kids for three to four hours per day. By the end of the eighth day, the students were involved in sound designing, editing and production,” said Raju Bhosale, Director of Media Magic Institute.

The institute offers an eight-day film making course which was undertaken by the students. “We submitted the film which was made by the students in the competition and never expected to get selected. It was definitely a moment of pride for us, since our film was one of the 16 films selected from all over India under the students category,” he said.