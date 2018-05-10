Pune: Probe launched into ‘harassment of PMPML passenger by cops’

Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar of Swargate division is conducting an inquiry and is expected to submit a report within two days. (Representational Image) Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar of Swargate division is conducting an inquiry and is expected to submit a report within two days. (Representational Image)

Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla has ordered an inquiry into allegations that a few police officers had misbehaved with a passenger of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus. Hanumant Pawar, along with his wife, daughter and niece, had boarded a Katraj-bound PMPML bus from Swargate bus depot on Monday night. Since the bus was crowded, Pawar and his wife requested a few youths sitting on the seats reserved for women to get up. The youths refused, following which Pawar urged the bus conductor to intervene.

The conductor started arguing with him instead, Pawar stated in his complaint. When he called the police control room, the driver stopped the bus at a spot on Pune-Satara Road and the conductor allegedly forced Pawar off the bus.

Before Pawar could reach the police over the phone, the driver allegedly drove away, with Pawar’s wife, daughter and niece still on it. Pawar called his wife Sapna and asked her to go to the Katraj police chowki and file a complaint, which she did.

About 1 am, police marshals reached out for Pawar’s help and brought him to the Sahkarnagar police station.

Pawar claimed police officers misbehaved with him and a heated argument over jurisdiction ensued. Pawar alleged that though police registered a complaint, the officers refused to give him a copy. He said after reaching home around 3 am, he shared the entire incident on social media.

The information reached the Chief Minister’s Office. Soon after, police and PMPML authorities were asked to look into the matter. On Wednesday, Police Commissioner Shukla convened a meeting with Pawar and initiated an inquiry in the case. Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar of Swargate division is conducting an inquiry and is expected to submit a report within two days.

