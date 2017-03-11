Pune: Principals divided over changes in CBSE exam pattern

In a circular issued on Thursday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) introduced some major changes for the Class X and XII board exams. The board remodelled its assessment scheme, making it mandatory for Class X students to study six subjects instead of five, with the sixth subject being a voluntary one. On the other hand, CBSE knocked off seven elective and 34 vocational subjects from the Class XII syllabus due to lack of positive response from the students. Some school principals agreed that most students barely had any interest in these subjects. In many city schools, principals said that these elective and vocational subjects were not even offered to students. “To offer any subject, there has to be some sort of interest shown by the students first. We did not offer any of the seven elective subjects or vocational subjects that have been scrapped because there were no takers for them. Students want to take up core subjects like sociology or economics, which they can study in graduation as well,” said C V Madhavi, principal, Aundh DAV school.

Principals said that another reason why schools didn’t offer the subjects was because searching for a teacher, and employing him/her to teach only one subject, studied by a couple of students, wasn’t a feasible idea. Mohammedwadi’s Delhi Public School is one of the schools which offer Higher Secondary students one of the seven elective subjects, but subjects such as human rights and gender studies have been stopped from the next academic year. The other six academic electives which have been discontinued from the 2017-2018 session are philosophy, creative writing and translation studies, heritage craft, graphic design, theatre studies and library and information science.

Principal Neelam Chakrabarty said human rights and gender studies were popular subjects among students. “Currently, we have students in Std XI who have taken it as an elective… they will be allowed to write it next year but that would be the last batch. I think the reason why these elective subjects are being stopped is because students want more career-oriented courses and they look at these elective subjects as more of a hobby or interest-oriented subject,” she said. Voluntary subjects such as poultry nutrition and physiology, management of dairy animals, health education, communication, confectionary, music aesthetics, office communication, first aid and emergency medical care, and integrated transport operations have been removed from the vocational stream.

Meanwhile, after the remodelling of the assessment scheme for Class X board exams, candidates now have to opt mandatorily for a vocational subject; it was optional earlier. If the student fails to pass in any one of the three elective subjects — science, social science, mathematics — then it will be replaced by the vocational subject and results would be calculated accordingly. A total of 13 options have been given for students to choose from such as information technology, automobile technology, banking, insurance, beauty and wellness and so on. Kamala Bisht, director of Sanskriti School, said that the choice of a vocational subject, though a good idea, could put additional pressure on students. “The idea is a good one… students will not only gain skills but if they fail to clear an elective subject, then their marks in the vocational subject can bail them out. However, it may also have a different result… the students may feel that instead of five, they have to study six subjects, even if one of them relies heavily on practicals… it could mean additional pressure for them,” she said.