Presidents’ Medals for 12 cops, three jail staffers from Pune

AS many as 12 police officials from Pune have been awarded the prestigious President’s Police Medal for meritorious service on the eve of 68th Republic Day. The awardees include Assistant Police Commissioner (traffic control branch) Sunil Wamanrao Khaladkar, Inspector Vijaysinh Ramkisan Gaikwad of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station, Inspector Sanjay Bhausaheb Naikpatil of Vimantal police station, Inspector Seema Deepak Mehendale of Womens’ Help Centre, Pune Police, Sub-Inspector Balasaheb Babanrao Bhor of Special Branch, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashok Shivram Zagade of Pune Rural Police, assistant sub inspectors Punaji Pandurang Doijad and Arun Atmaram Pote of Nanvij Training Centre, Assistant Sub Inspector Ajinath Dattatraya Wakse of Property Cell (Crime Branch), Havaldar Vilas Kondiba Ghogre of Sahkarnagar police station, Havaldar Balwant Dattatraya Yadav of Samarth police station and Havaldar Ashok Bajrang Kamble of special branch.

ACP Khaladkar joined the police force as a Sub-Inspector in Mumbai, 1986. So far, he has received 265 rewards, along with the Director General’s (DG) insignia in 2008. Inspector Sanjay Naik-Patil joined the police force as a Sub-Inspector in 1988. He has received 237 rewards so far, with the DG’s insignia in 2012. Inspector Gaikwad joined as Sub-Inspector in 1987 and has received 341 rewards so far, along with DG’s insignia in 2010. Inspector Mehendale joined as a Sub-Inspector in 1990 and was rewarded with DG’s insignia in 2012. Havaldar Balwant Yadav joined the police force as a Constable in 1987 and has received a total of 285 rewards with the DG’s insignia in 2013. Havaldar Ghogare joined Pune city police as constable in 1986 and has received 168 rewards with the DG’s insignia in 2010. Havaldar Kamble joined police force in 1986 as a constable and has received 197 rewards with the DG’s insignia in 2013. Assistant Sub-Inspector Zagade joined police force in 1982 and has received 548 rewards so far, with a DG’s insignia in 2014.

Sub-Inspector Bhor joined the Pune City Police as a Constable in 1982 and has so far received 557 rewards, along with a DG’s insignia in 1997. Sub Inspector Wakase joined as a Constable in 1986 and has received 252 awards so far, and a DG’s insignia in 2013. Three State Prison Department staffers have also received the Presidential honour.