Pune poll mood: Before high command’s nod, BJP & Shiv Sena hold meeting in Pimpri

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation

WITH Congress and NCP hesitating to talk to each other about striking an alliance, the BJP and Shiv Sena too seem to be making little headway in possibility of joining hands in civic elections in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. While BJP Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar has reportedly said that an invitation for talks has been sent to Shiv Sena, the mood at BJP’s meet in Thane was that of going solo in the elections. Several BJP leaders including Madhu Chavan urged the party to go solo and prove its power across Maharashtra.

Watch What Else is Making News



The signals emanating from the party leaders has caused confusion among local leaders here. “We are not sure whether the alliance will happen or not. That is why aspirants from both the parties are gearing up to contest from all the panels,” said a Sena leader.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, however, the BJP and Shiv Sena, anticipating that their top leaders will reach an agreement, are, however, already busy holding discussions on seat sharing. They are closely looking at aspirants who could be possible winners.

“We have held a closed-door meeting a few days back on seat sharing. The meeting was held while expecting that an alliance will be formed. Our next meeting is scheduled for January 15,” said Sarang Kamtekar, general secretary of Pimpri-Chinchwad unit of the BJP. “We anticipate that an alliance will be formed in Mumbai and elsewhere. That’s why we have gone ahead and started seat sharing discussions,” said Kamtekar.

Both BJP and Shiv Sena have always fared badly in PCMC elections. Both collectively always had less than 20 corporators in last two tenures. However, with BJP roping in heavy-weight leaders, the party seems upbeat for the polls this time.