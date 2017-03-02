Pune police ‘under-report’ seized demonetised money, probe ordered

AN inquiry has been initiated against officers and a few constables attached to the Pune city police for allegedly under-reporting the amount of old currency notes seized in Kothrud from some businessmen in the first week of February. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I, Sudhir Hiremath confirmed that an inquiry has been ordered against a police sub-inspector and constables present at the Kothrud police station.

As per orders issued by the government after the demonetisation decision was announced, the deadline for depositing banned old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in banks was December 31.

After the deadline, old currency notes could be deposited in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by submitting a declaration form.

Police records show that a team from the the Kothrud police station seized old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination, amounting to Rs 20 lakh, from some businessmen on February 2. They also informed Income Tax authorities about the seizure for further investigation.

However, local Marathi newspapers on Wednesday claimed that the police team had allegedly seized more money than what was shown on record, and what they had reported to the I-T department.

Speaking to The Indian Express, DCP Hiremath said, “The allegation is in connection with the difference between the seized currency notes and the amount that was reported. An inquiry will be conducted into all the facts of the case and necessary action will be taken.”

Senior income tax officials said police had informed them about the seizure made in Kothrud and further action was taken accordingly by the I-T department.

In earlier instances, whenever a substantial amount of cash was seized after demonetisation, Pune police had shared the information with mediapersons.

In November 2016, Pune police had seized Rs 1.12 crore from a building material supplier and Rs 1.11 crore from a real estate businessman; details of both seizures were shared with journalists.

So when police didn’t share any information about the cash seizure in Kothrud in February, mediapersons started raising questions about it.

One of the persons questions by the Kothrud police team on the day of the seizure, Suresh Agarwal, a businessman, told a TV channel in Pune, “We and a few others were told that a person was going to help us convert the old notes and charge us a commission… we went to a pre-determined spot in Kothrud in my car”.

“After some time, police came to the spot and took us to Kothrud police station. We were given food and a place to sleep. Next morning, I was made to sign a statement that Rs 20 lakh was seized. But as far I know, just one of the people in the car had brought Rs 40 lakh. So, the amount taken was much more than what was reported,” added Agarwal.

In the same interview, Agarwal claimed that he himself was not carrying any old notes. When The Indian Express tried to contact Agarwal, his phone was switched off.