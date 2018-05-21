Pune police red-faced as another undertrial escapes

Akshay Lonare Akshay Lonare

A 21-year-old undertrial, accused of raping a minor, escaped from the custody of Pune Police on Sunday morning. The incident took place at Sassoon hospital, where the accused, identified as Akshay Lonare, had been brought for treatment from Yerawada jail two days ago. Lonare was awaiting trial for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl in 2015. On Friday, he had been admitted to Ward 26 of Sassoon hospital, which is for mentally ill patients, on the advice of doctors at Yerawada jail. Lonare had earlier been admitted to the hospital inside Yerawada jail.

At the time of the incident, four policemen had been deployed to guard Lonare. However, police investigation has revealed that at the time of his escape, two of the four policemen from Pune City Police headquarters had gone out to get some tea. Another one had gone to the washroom while the fourth one was allegedly not paying attention.

“The incident took place at 8.30 am. Two of the guards had stepped out of the ward to have tea. One more had gone to the washroom. The fourth guard was sitting at a distance while Lonare was handcuffed to the bed. The probe shows that the fourth guard was not paying attention when Lonare managed to free himself of his handcuff and fled. After a couple of minutes, the guard realised that Lonare was no longer in the bed. The other guards came back and the four searched the hospital premises… they also informed senior officials,” said a police officer from Bundgarden police station.

“It is possible for a person to free his hand of the handcuff, if he has frail hands or if the handcuff has not been properly adjusted. On whether it was right to handcuff the person, that needs to be looked into,” added the officer.

Sub-inspector Tushar Pachpute, who is investigating the case, said, “We have launched a search for Lonare. We are looking into footage from security cameras on the hospital premises as well as those from outside.”

“An inquiry has been initiated against the four on-duty policemen. We will ascertain whether it was negligence or connivance on the part of these men. The inquiry report is awaited on Monday and strongest possible action will follow,” said Sheshrao Suryavanshi, deputy commissioner of police (Headquarter II).

Police said Lonare had earlier been involved in a violent fight in Yerawada jail.

In October last year, Lonare allegedly attacked Ajay Manji, a murder convict, with a stone. The two had had a fight earlier, and when they were taken to a jail official, Lonare said he had to go to the washroom. He came back with a stone and attacked Manji, said police.

