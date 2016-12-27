Pune police quizzes one over techie murder

A team of Pune Rural Police is questioning a youth from Bengaluru in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old software engineer, Antara Debanand Das, who was working with Capgemini in Talawade.

However, police said no arrests have been made in the case and various angles are being probed. The investigation has been handed over to the local Crime Branch and a team from Dehu Road police station is helping them in the investigation.

The police suspect that on Friday night, after Das left her office, an unidentified person followed her and attacked her while she was walking through KNB Chowk in Talawade. The person allegedly stabbed her with a sharp weapon multiple times on her head and neck.

Further probe is on.