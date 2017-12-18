Pune Police launch ‘mission to save lives of 2-wheeler riders’

A poster, put up by city police, highlights the use of helmets. A poster, put up by city police, highlights the use of helmets.

Pune Police have launched a ‘mission to save the lives of two-wheeler riders’ in the city, and as the first step of the initiative, they are trying to spread awareness about mandatory use of helmets for riders. The move comes after a series of articles in Pune Newsline highlighted the large number of deaths of two-wheeler riders in the city, and the fact that most of them weren’t wearing helmets when they met with accidents.

“We have started spreading awareness about the mandatory use of helmets by bikers…Initially, this is being done by putting up by posters and banners at 28 spots, where we have launched a ‘no traffic violation zone’ plan,” said Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla. In November, when Pune Newsline had reported that 175 two-wheeler riders, who weren’t wearing helmets, had died this year on the roads of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the police chief had promised to launch such a mission.

Shukla had also urged Pune residents to share their suggestions and ideas for the mission. Civic activists had also suggested that instead of forcing a helmet rule, the Pune Police need to launch a mass awareness drive on why it was imperative to wear helmets while riding a two-wheeler. “We have put up posters and banners with messages on why helmets make two-wheeler rides safe…,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Ashok Morale. “… Along with spreading awareness through posters and banners, we are also enforcing the law and imposing fines on those not wearing helmets. The law has to be enforced…” he added.

In a related series of articles, Pune Newsline had visited several college campuses in the city and found that most students cited various excuses for not wearing helmets. Now, Pune Police are also planning to reach out to college students. Pune Police will also seek help from the civic bodies of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and ask them to spread awareness about the importance of wearing helmets in their jurisdictions. “We will try to rope in the PMC and the PCMC… we expect them to put up boards in their jurisdictions on the safety aspects of wearing helmets,” said Morale.

Gauri Sarvate, a Pune resident who lost her brother in a two-wheeler accident a few years ago, said the awareness drive should continue for a limited period. “After that, Pune Police should spare no one who rides without a helmet. If the law is in place, it has to be implemented strictly. You can’t have a law on paper and keep on looking while it is being violated blatantly. My request to Pune Police will be to implement the law,” she said.

Shivdas Pillay, who lost his son in a two-wheeler mishap, said, “I have no clue why Pune residents are reluctant to wear helmets, which are meant for their own safety. Pune Police should not waste much time in awareness drives. It should soon start a mass enforcement drive”.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App