Pune Police chief says serious about resolving knotty traffic issues, seeks ideas from residents

Two days after Pune Newsline reported about Ajit Pawar getting a taste of Pune’s traffic jam, days after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was caught in a similar logjam, the Pune Police is waking up to the need to find a solution to the traffic snarls. Taking “first concrete” steps of its kind, Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla Tuesday asked the residents of Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad to exchange ideas to solve the city’s traffic issues by tweeting @CPPuneCity with the hashtag #MYCureForTraffic.

Though the residents and activists remained sceptical about Pune Police’s seriousness towards resolving the traffic issues, Shukla sounded determined to find a solution to the problem that throws life out of gear for commuters. “Yes, I have tweeted…and I want residents to come forward and give their suggestions. It will help us find the solution to the traffic problems,” Shukla told this paper. She added that Pune Police was “very serious” about resolving the traffic issues of Pune.

Asked what exactly she was looking for, Shukla said they were looking at tangible suggestions that would help ease traffic jam and ensure smooth flow of traffic through Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad. “The smooth flow of traffic remains our priority,” she said.

Civic activists, however, said Pune Police should first look inward whether they were really in a position to resolve the issues even after they get a torrent of suggestions and ideas. “First and foremost, Pune traffic is woefully short of manpower. Whenever their helped is sought for easing perennial jams or other traffic-related problems, their stock excuse is that they are short of manpower,” said Prashant Inamdar of Pedestrians First.

Secondly, he said, Pune Police keeps making excuses that it does not have adequate equipment or vehicles to tow away illegally parked vehicles. “The Pune traffic personnel often tell residents that they have only four tempos and four cranes in a city where there are 50 lakh vehicles. This is unbelievable,” said Inamdar, who has written over a 1,000 letters, offering his suggestions and ideas, in the last 15 years. “But only 10 per cent of them have been implemented…it shows how much they care for the residents’ suggestions,” he said.

Inamdar said that currently there was only one traffic DCP for both Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad which reflects the lack of seriousness on the part of the state government. “There should be two traffic DCPs for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad and one Additional CP level officer,” he said.

Civic activists said traffic engineering cell should be immediately set up by the traffic police. “The traffic police do not understand anything about traffic engineering. They have to depend heavily on outside experts. There should be in-house experts in the traffic engineering department which will do scientific studies and investigate each and every accident,” Inamdar said, adding that traffic department needs well-trained and qualified personnel to tackle the increasingly complex problems of the city.

Another activist Shridhar Chalkha said that currently there seemed to be “non- cooperation movement” under way among the traffic police, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). “The root of the problem lies in the fact all these authorities don’t see eye to eye. If they join hands, then there is no reason why the most complicated traffic problem could not be solved,” he said, urging Shukla to take the initiative to initiate one-to-one dialogue with the PMC and the PCMC commissioners “if they are not showing any sense of urgency”.

