Pune: Police bust sex determination racket, 4 arrested

The Pune Rural Police have arrested a gang of four persons, including a medical officer, for allegedly setting up an illegal unit to conduct prenatal sex determination tests at a house in Daund taluka of Pune district on Friday. Police have identified the suspects as Dr Madhukar Chandrakant Shinde (45), a MBBS doctor from Phaltan in Satara district, his aide Hemant Baban Atole (35) from Daund, Santosh Baban Otari (42), a driver, from Phaltan and Somnath Kisan Hole, the owner of the house.

Police have arrested the four suspects under sections 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Medical Practitioners Act. The medical superintendent of sub-district Hospital, Daund, has lodged an FIR in the case at Yevat police station.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Yevat police station, led by Inspector S B Chavan and Assistant Inspector Chandrashekhar Yadav, as per the guidance of District Superintendent of Police Suvez Haque, raided a house located in Bairobachi wadi in Daund taluka on Friday evening.

Shinde and his accomplices were caught red-handed while conducting illegal prenatal sex determination tests, said police.

Police also seized items worth worth Rs 13.30 lakh — a sonography machine, cell phones, two identity cards, three stamps, a black sack with the imprint of a district government hospital, Ratnagiri, a car and some equipments — from the spot.

The four men were produced before a court on Saturday. “The court has remanded the four persons to police custody till March 14 for further investigation,” said Inspector Chavan.

Police suspect that Shinde, a medical officer in a government hospital in Ratnagiri, is the kingpin of the case. He had remained absent on duty and was carrying out illegal sex determination tests in Pune district, said police.

“He was arrested in connection with a similar offence in the past,” said Chavan. Shinde worked with Atole and Otari, who helped him procure clients. Police said the racketeers were using Hole’s house to carry out these illegal activities for over a year.

Police have identified at least three women who had approached Shinde for prenatal sex determination. One of the women had paid Rs 20,000 and the other two had paid Rs 15,000 each to the doctor.