Pune Police arrest two, recover gold, silver jewellery

Following the leads obtained from CCTV footage near crime scene, the Pune city police crime branch on Friday have arrested two persons with criminal records. The duo has been identified as Mukesh Baban Mune and Vitthal Datta Kangude — both residents of Datta Nagar, Sutardara in Kothrud.

Watch What Else is Making News



Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by senior inspector Nitin Bhosale Patil, assistant inspector Dhananjay Kapre, sub inspector Dinesh Patil and their staff laid a trap and nabbed Mune and Kangude near Janwadi on Friday.

During investigation, the police recovered 220 grams of gold and 2.55 kilograms of silver ornaments from their possession. Police said the duo committed eight house break-in thefts and three chain snatchings in different parts of the city. They were allegedly trying to sell the stolen items to some person before the police arrested them.

In a press conference Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) P R Patil said that Mune is a criminal on police record. He committed eight house break-in thefts and two chain snatching crimes when he was a minor. Later, after he became major, he committed two more crimes of house break-in theft and chain snatching. He was also externed from the city limits, but he continued to commit crimes with the help of his aide Kangude.