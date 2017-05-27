Pune: PMRDA to start work on ring road by October

‘A DPR for the the 129-km ring road should be ready in four months’. File ‘A DPR for the the 129-km ring road should be ready in four months’. File

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is all set to start work on the Rs 17,412-crore ring road by October this year as it has appointed an agency to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for the project.

“A DPR for the the 129-km ring road should be ready in four months as agency has been appointed for the purpose,” said Kiran Gitte, CEO and metropolitan commissioner of PMRDA.

The PMRDA has made a budgetary provision of Rs 400 crore for the ring road project and the state government is to match with the same amount. “The tenders for work can be issued for around Rs 2,000 crore worth projects from available funds. The work on first 60 km stretch is expected to begin this year,” he added.

He said the project will be funded entirely by the state government and completed in three years time. “The PMRDA will not wait for the approval of development plan (DP) for metropolitan region as it will take time. The town planning scheme will be implemented for the purpose as it is done in Surat and Ahmedabad,” Gite said, adding around 1,430 hectare of land will be required for the project. A separate agency will be entrusted with the responsibility to carry out the land acquisition, Gite said.

The PMRDA expects around 15 to 20 townships, spread in 7,000 to 8,000 hectares, coming alongside the ring road, he said, adding the PMRDA will invest around Rs 20 crore in developing basic infrastructure in each of the township including roads.

Gite said the PMRDA has become the first local civic body in state to set-up environment cell and start appraisal of project as the guidelines and parameters set by the union ministries of environment and urban development. “This is going to save lot of time in development activities as earlier it use to take over 200 days for obtaining the prior environmental clearance for construction of buildings,” he said.

The PMRDA commissioner said they have identified 1,650 illegal structures within its jurisdiction mainly in Narhe, Dhayari, Hinjewadi and Keshavnagar for which a demolition drive will be taken up soon.

