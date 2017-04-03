Nine PMPML staffers ‘caught napping on night duty’, suspended

Last week, Mundhe had suspended 117 staffers, who had reported late to work. (Representational Image) Last week, Mundhe had suspended 117 staffers, who had reported late to work. (Representational Image)

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has suspended nine of its staffers, who were allegedly caught napping in the depots while on night duty. The staffers include seven mechanics and two drivers.

According to the information provided by PMPML officials, newly-appointed Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Tukaram Mundhe had formed teams of officials to see if staffers were performing their duties properly.

“The teams visited all 13 depots during the night on April 1. It found that these nine staffers were sleeping, instead of doing their duties. Today, the CMD suspended all nine, who will now undergo inquiry,” said Bhaskar Dahatonde, the officer conducting the inquiry.

The suspended staffers were supposed to work between 10 pm to 6 am. Of the nine, five are from Pune Station depot, while four are attached to Kothrud depot.

Last week, Mundhe had suspended 117 staffers, who had reported late to work.

