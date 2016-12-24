Pune: PMPML night services on 5 more routes

PMPML, Pune. Representational image. PMPML, Pune. Representational image.

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will extend its night services to five more routes. Presently, the transport body provides night services on only four routes. The night service helps passengers coming from outside Pune who are dropped at designated locations by state transport or private buses early in the morning.

The passengers often complain of harassment by autorickshaw drivers who charge ‘exorbitantly’ even for small distances. The four routes on which all-night bus services are offered are Shivajinagar to Katraj, Pune Station to Katraj, Swargate to Hadapsar and Pune Station to Hadapsar.

The five new routes where the buses will ply starting from January 1 are: Swargate to Nigdi via Wakdewadi, Pune Station to Nigdi via Aundh, Pune Station to Kondhwa Gate, Swargate to Dhayari and Pune Station to Wagholi. The frequency on all these routes will be one bus per hour.