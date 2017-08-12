Pune: PMC survey finds dengue breeding sites at 24 hospitals

The survey showed that breeding sites were found mainly in the water tank at hospital terraces, and discarded plastic buckets, said PMC health officials. (Representational image) The survey showed that breeding sites were found mainly in the water tank at hospital terraces, and discarded plastic buckets, said PMC health officials. (Representational image)

Some of the major hospitals in the city have come under the scanner of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) after civic officials found potential breeding sites for mosquitoes, which can cause dengue, at these hospitals. Preliminary results of an ongoing survey have already found dengue breeding sites at 24 such hospitals across Kasba Peth, Aundh, Warje, Fergusson College Road, Parvati , Dhankawadi, Kothrud and Vishrantwadi.

While municipal health authorities have refrained from disclosing names of the hospitals, they said that warning notices have been issued to the authorities to ensure cleaning and elimination of the breeding sites. “During the second round of our survey, we will start levying hefty fines if we find any breeding sites,” said Dr Kalpana Baliwant, in-charge of the insect control department at PMC.

“Smaller dispensaries will have to take a cue from the action that is underway at large hospitals and ensure that there are no potential mosquito breeding sites on their premises,” said Baliwant, adding, “There are 17 civic run hospitals and 52 outpatient dispensaries run by the PMC. Notices were sent to officers after mosquito breeding sites were found at 34 of these places”.

The PMC also wants to rope in the Indian Medical Association and General Practitioners Association to create awareness about eliminating breeding sites. The survey showed that breeding sites were found mainly in the water tank at hospital terraces, and discarded plastic buckets, said PMC health officials.

From June 19 till August 10, the insect control department of the PMC has slapped as many as 4,759 notices on construction sites, private properties and residences; fines to the tune of Rs 1.8 lakh have been collected during this period. “We found a majority of the breeding sites at 11,057 private properties,” said Baliwant.

“Dengue is endemic in the city. From January till now, there have been 601 suspected cases of dengue. At least 148 are confirmed dengue cases while another 143 are positive for chikungunya,” said PMC health officials.

Not many takers for indoor vector control programme

According to health officials, several Puneites were reluctant to cooperate with them and did not permit them to inspect their homes as part of a drive to check dengue cases. “ It is only when an outbreak occurs that residents allow us to inspect their homes,” said a PMC health official.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App