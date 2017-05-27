Pune: PMC proposes Rs 335-crore solid waste management plan

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday made public the Solid Waste Management Strategy Plan, seeking suggestions to improve the waste management from collection to processing and keep the city clean. The plan estimates expenditure of Rs 335 crore for short term and medium term work in SWM till 2019. As per the PMC, 43 per cent of primary collection is done from door to door through SWaCH, waste pickers cooperative, 12 per cent from gate collection through ghantagadi, 40 per cent is community bin collection and 5 per cent chronic spots.

There is unprocessed mixed waste of 735 tonnes and 250 tonnes of reject waste has to be taken to landfill site while only 415 tonnes wet waste and 400 tonnes of mixed waste are processed.

It said that there was lack of enforceable solid waste management bylaws as mandated by SWM Rules 2016, absence of regulation for introduction of primary collection vehicles by elected representatives and lack of clear policy for plastic waste management.

There is lack of reservation of adequate land in Development Plan (DP) for SEM facilities and processing plants and lack of buffer zones at various processing sites. Also, delays in acquiring existing land parcels marked in DP for SWM activities.

It said support is required from elected representatives in purchase of garbage vehicles, enforcement of payment of user fee for daily waste collection, promote source segregation of waste in all the 41 Prabhags, promote on site wet waste processing in 10,000 housing societies by December 2017.

From residents, the plan urges every household to give their daily segregated (wet and dry) waste to PMC system, pay monthly user fee for waste collection, give garden waste to PMC system on designated collection days, keep sanitary waste separately by marking it with a RED dot, give their e-waste to PMC designated e-waste collectors.

