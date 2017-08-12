Pune: PMC prepares Rs 6,646-crore plan for internal ring road

In a proposal tabled in the city improvement committee, the civic administration has sought approval for spending Rs 5,096 crore for the development of the road. (File photo) In a proposal tabled in the city improvement committee, the civic administration has sought approval for spending Rs 5,096 crore for the development of the road. (File photo)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has prepared a Rs 6,646 crore plan for developing the proposed High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR), also known as internal ring road, which would help decongest the city roads and provide better connectivity to various parts of city. In a proposal tabled in the city improvement committee, the civic administration has sought approval for spending Rs 5,096 crore for the development of the road and Rs 1,550 crore for land acquisition for the road. “The municipal commissioner should be given the powers to send the proposal for seeking funds for the the project,” it said.

The development of the ring road would require acquisition of land belonging to the forest department, railways, irrigation department and defence ministry. The road would be 35.96 km long and 24 metres wide. It would be a six-lane road with two dedicated lanes for BRTS and four lanes for private vehicles. The provision for the ring road was part of the development plan prepared in 1987 and its alignment was changed wherever required.

The road would pass through Bopodi, Pune university junction, Senapati Bapat road, Paud Phata, Karve road, Dattawadi, Sarasbaug, Nehru road, Lullanagar, Wanowrie, Ramwadi, Mundwa, Vadgaonsheri, Vimanagar junction and Vishrantwadi.

The project would also included development of existing roads that would be part of the ring road. There would be a total of 28 bus stops for BRTS on the route and the speed limit would be 50 km per hour.

