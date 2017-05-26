Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad RTOs crack whip on Ola autos

Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have pulled up 14 autorickshaws of app-based aggregator service Ola for advertising a rate lower than that fixed by the district transport authority (DTA). The autorickshaws — 12 from Pune and two from Pimpri Chinchwad — were advertising the rate of Rs 29 for a distance of 4 km. Ola’s foray into the autorickshaw segment had been stiffly opposed by the Rickshaw Panchayat, which claimed that app-based taxi services were not allowed under the Motor Vehicles Act. Pune has also seen cases of violence against drivers of Ola cabs and autorickshaws.

Recently, many autorickshaws have been advertising the special rate offered by the company. Similarly, hoardings highlighting Rs 29/4 km rate have also appeared in various parts of the city. The scale of advertising and the rates offered have ruffled the feathers of existing players.

In Pune, the district transport authority (DTA) fixes the fare of autorickshaws, as per a set formula. Currently, autorickshaws which ply by meter charge Rs 18 per km as the initial fare.

On Thursday, Pune Regional Transport Officer Sanjay Raut issued a press statement on the action taken against Ola autorickshaws. In the release, Raut said the autorickshaws that were impounded were advertising Ola rates, which is illegal. “We have also asked the company to take down their billboards,” stated the release. Shrikant Acharya, advisor to the Aam Aadmi Autorickshaw Chalak Sanghathana, said they had complained to the Pune RTO about the advertisements in March.

“During the meeting, the RTO had said they were sending out decoy passengers to take further action,” he said, adding that the action taken by RTO was a welcome move. Attempts to reach Ola were not successful.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now