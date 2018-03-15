Pune: Peanut in 2-year-old’s windpipe for 3 months

Doctors at Columbia Asia Hospital dislodged a peanut stuck in the windpipe of a 2-year-old girl from Pune, who had been showing chronic symptoms of wheezing and coughing for the past three months. Dr Archana Kher, Consultant Pediatrician, Columbia Asia Hospital, said, apart from wheezing, the patient was suffering from choking and severe discomfort while breathing to the extent that the child had turned blue due to the lack of oxygen flowing into her lungs. The patient had visited multiple health facilities earlier without receiving proper treatment.

“This was a classic case of tracheobronchial foreign bodies, in which children specially under 5 years swallow items such as peanuts, small plastic or metallic parts of toys, or any other small object. But instead of the object entering the esophagus, it goes down the windpipe or trachea, blocking the airway,” she said.

Foreign bodies getting stuck in windpipe is common among children. Usually, 1- to 3-year-old children are particularly at risk as they are curious to taste and try out new things, the intensity of parental supervision decreases slowly, and their tendency increases to explore their environment with their hands and mouths. Often, they are at the risk of swallowing various food items such as grapes, raisins, nuts, seeds, and small toys and their parts and balloons.

