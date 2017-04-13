Pune: PCMC standing panel meet lets scribes in

No big projects were approved during the meeting. Express No big projects were approved during the meeting. Express

In a first, the standing committee of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Wednesday allowed journalists to attend its meeting. The BJP-led PCMC said the decision was taken to bring in transparency. Across the state, standing committee meetings had drawn flak from activists, who alleged that no project is sanctioned by the members without taking commissions. However, the meeting on Wednesday did not approve any big projects. Instead, issues such as cost cutting, transparency in tender processing, auditing of accounts, discipline among officials and making the administration more people-oriented were discussed. The meeting, which lasted more than four hours, was presided over by Committee Chairperson Seema Savale, who had last week announced to throw open panel meetings — initially to journalists and then to the public.

Savale had asked the local journalists’ body to send two of its representatives for the meeting. Dinesh Waghmare and Additional Municipal Commissioner Tanaji Shinde were also present at the meeting. Savale started the meeting by reprimanding civic officials, who had failed to adhere to the set dress code. “In future meetings, officials should either follow the dress code or simply stay away,” she said. Officials from departments such as garden, water and education, along with PCMC-run ITI, drew criticism from panel members Asha Shendge, Raju Misal, Mona Kulkarni and Anuradha Gofane, among others.

The garden department was criticised for not doing enough for maintaining the civic gardens. Superintendent Suresh Salunkhe was chided for the state of gardens in the city. However, Shinde’s suggestion of doing away with green lawns in gardens, as they consume lot of water, was shot down by the chairperson. Savale further pulled up officials who had come unprepared. “Tell me how many girls have been provided jobs by the ITI?” Savale asked ITI Principal Shashikant Patil, who could not give a satisfactory reply.

The civic administration’s decision of appointing Crisil as consultants for submitting the Smart City proposal was also questioned by Savale. “In the past, PCMC had had a bad experience with Crisil. It came up with an erronenous detailed project report and several PCMC projects took the hit,” she said. Commissioner Waghmare tried to defend the decision, but it didn’t convince Savale. PCMC audit chief Padmashree Taldekar complained that despite several reminders many departments have not provided required documents or files. To which, Savale said, “Civic officials should not give any excuse. They should, on a priority basis, submit the documents (sought by auditors) or will have to face action. I don’t want to fine them Rs 25,000… they should know the consequences of a fine. It spoils the service record…”

The meeting also took objection to Commissioner Waghmare “bowing” to the pressure from PMPML chief Tukaram Mundhe and transferring some employees to PMPML. “We have taken the right decision as the employees originally belonged to the transport body and there were complaints against some of them,” said Waghmare. Panel member Asha Shendge raised the issue of lack of maintenance of the crematorium. “I have often noticed that caretakers are missing, while the crematoriums are in a bad state,” she said. To which, the panel chief has asked the administration to appoint minimum number of agencies for the purpose.

Savale further asked the civic administration to act against contractors who do not make payments to PF and ESI accounts of employees. “Such contractors should be blacklisted,” she said. Joint City Engineers Rajan Patil and Ravindra Dudhekar, health chief Dr Anil Roy, Veterinary chief Dr Satish Gore, chief accountant Rajesh Landge, assistant municipal commissioners Anna Bodade and Maheshkumar Doiphode were also present at the meeting.

