Pune: Patient ‘commits suicide’ at Yerawada mental asylum

A 55-year-old patient allegedly committed suicide at the Yerawada mental asylum on Tuesday morning. The body of Sadanand Santram Saravade was found hanging from a pipe, said police, adding that they were trying to ascertain the reason behind the suspected suicide. A case of sudden death has been lodged at the Yerawada police station. No suicide note was found at the spot, said police.

Saravade, a resident of Pimple Gurav, was admitted to the mental asylum on January 16 for treatment. He was staying in barrack no. 31 of ward no. 27 in the mental asylum. On Tuesday morning, Saravade used his shirt to hang himself from a pipe in an open space near the toilet, said police.

A committee headed by the deputy director of health, Pune circle, has been appointed to conduct a preliminary inquiry in the matter. State health authorities said they had taken serious cognisance of the issue and the inquiry report would also be assessed by a committee headed by a district level judge.

