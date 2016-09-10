Pashan Hill firing: 3 arrested from Madhya Pradesh

THE PUNE city police have arrested three persons from Madhya Pradesh who had allegedly opened fire on two policemen who were on a night patrol on Sus-Pashan hill road around 9.15 pm on September 3. Police havaldar Baban Gund and constable Amar Shaikh were injured in this incident. An offence in this case was lodged at the Chaturshringi police station.

During investigation, Assistant Police Inspector Pramod Kshirsagar got information from his sources that the assailants are from Madhya Pradesh. Accordingly, a police team led by Assistant Police Inspector Sandesh Kenjale went to Madhya Pradesh and nabbed the trio identified as Dashrath Mahipat Kushwah (24), Manish Babulal Kushwah (19) and Satish Babulal Kushwah (22)-natives of Murena district who were living in Baner area of Pune before the crime took place.

It may be recalled that during a night patrol, Gund and Shaikh questioned three persons moving suspiciously. But one of them took out an air gun all of a sudden and opened fire at the cops. Gund was injured as the pellet hit on his ribs. Also, the assailants hit the butt of the air gun on Shaikh’s head, leaving him injured. The assailants then fled the spot. Police said that both Gund and Shaikh were unarmed when the incident took place.

During investigation, police teams had found two country-made pistols and two cartridges at the crime scene on September 4. Now, the police have recovered five cell phones from the trio.

Additional Commissioner of Police (north region) Shashikant Shinde said that help was taken from local police for nabbing the trio in Madhya Pradesh. Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone III) Basavraj Teli said that the assailants are labourers and Satish has been residing in Pune for the last four years. He called his brothers Manish and Dashrath to Pune. Dashrath brought the weapons along, said police. During interrogation, the trio said they were possessing the weapons for personal use, but probe is on to know if they have any links with the illegal weapon traders from Madhya Pradesh.

Police said that before attacking the two policemen, the assailants had decamped with cash worth Rs 700 and a cell phone from one Harsal Tupe (24) of Law College Road. Police have recovered the robbed cell phone from them.

