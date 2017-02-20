Pune: Parties make last bid to woo voters

File Photo File Photo

Campaigning for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections came to end on Sunday evening. Most of the candidates were seen taking to the streets, in their last bid to approach the voters ahead of the polling day —February 21.

There are 162 corporators, to be elected from the 41 electoral panels in PMC, with the state government introducing four-ward electoral panels for the civic elections. A total of 1,090 candidates are in the fray to make it to the civic body. The NCP in the PMC has forged a pre-poll alliance with the Congress in select seats to retain the power, while the BJP, Shiv Sena and MNS are going it alone to display their strength in the city politics.

The election campaign dominated with the BJP, posing a challenge to the NCP in civic body after the BJP won the Lok Sabha seat from the city with a record margin and also managed to win all the eight Assembly seats from the city in 2014. The BJP campaign was led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The party had also roped in union ministers Venkaiah Naidu, Manohar Parrikar and Prakash Javadekar for campaigning. State ministers Vinod Tawade, Pankaja Munde, Sudhir Mungatiwar, Dilip Kamble and Girish Bapat, along with state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve, were also seen campaigning for the party.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders like MLA Laxman Jagtap, MLA Mahesh Landge, MP Amar Sable, Azam Pansare held padyatras and met voters. The NCP campaign was led by former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, with NCP chief Sharad Pawar too addressing public rallies. Leader of State Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde, party MP Supriya Sule and Vandana Chavan also campaigned for party candidates.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar led from the front as he moved around the town in an open jeep, waving at onlookers. His rally started from Dapodi at 9 am and ended at 5 pm in Nigdi. He urged people to vote for NCP on the basis of the development work carried out by the party in the last five years.

Trying to regain its lost pride, the Congress too roped in State Party chief Ashok Chavan, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan and Leader of Opposition in State Legislative Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and former minister Harshvardhan Patil to seek votes for the party.

The MNS and Shiv Sena candidates had to sweat out it on their own. MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addressed one rally each for their party candidates, with no other big names campaigning for the party. With all the political parties trying to score over each other through their election manifestos, the fight between them was mainly via social networking sites and election rallies.

The NCP was the first to declare its manifesto, while the BJP was best at its management to reach out to voters through its network of party workers. However, the last rally, to be addressed by the chief minister at Tilak Road on Saturday, became the talk of town as it had to be cancelled due to poor public presence, which the party attributed to miscommunication.

Even after the campaigning ended, party workers were seen moving around the area, urging people to vote for their candidates. In Pimpri-Chinchwad, roadshows, padyatras and door-to-door campaigning marked the last day of electioneering. Corner sabhas or rallies, however, were conspicuously missing. The town wore a festive look as it also celebrated Shiv Jayanti with gusto.