Pune: Parents say ‘kidney was removed’, doctors call it ‘birth defect’

DOCTORS AT the Sassoon general hospital have refuted claims made by parents of one Faizal Tamboli, who have alleged that their two-year-old son’s kidney was removed. Dr Murlidhar Tambe, acting Dean of the B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, said, following the parents’ complaint, an inquiry committee was set up. According to the report, which was submitted to the Dean’s office on December 16, Tamboli was admitted to Sassoon Hospital on December 3. “The baby had a congenital anomaly that included an anorectal malformation. This is common among children and such incidence ranges from 1:3000 to 1:4500 in the country.

Dr Dasmit Singh, paediatric surgeon and professor of paediatric surgery at Sassoon hospital, said, “It is more common in progeny of parents having a consanguineous marriage. At Sassoon, we see almost 2-3 babies with this anomaly every week.”

According to Dr Meenakshi Bhosale, assistant professor of paediatric surgery, anorectal malformation occurs due to problems in the embryo, around 6-8 weeks of pregnancy. “Babies with this anomaly commonly have other organ system related problems too. They also have cardiac, spinal and gastrointestinal anomalies,” she added. Doctors said while Faizal’s CT-Urography revealed that both the kidneys were at a normal location, however, the right one was small, like a shrunk tissue, so, the left one had to function more.

However, Tamboli’s parents have filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, alleging that the doctors had removed the kidney. Tambe said, “This is false. We have several reports to clarify these allegation.” Bhosale added, “Male babies, with anorectal malformation, usually require three major and some minor surgeries…The baby is still admitted at Sassoon hospital and has undergone three major surgeries. He is stable.”

