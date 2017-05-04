Pune: Parents cry foul, say school denying admissions under RTE

There are 849 schools covered under RTE in Pune district, with 15,693 vacant seats. There are 849 schools covered under RTE in Pune district, with 15,693 vacant seats.

Parents, seeking admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act at Pheonix World School in Kharadi, have accused the school of showing bias against some applicants from economically weaker sections. This, despite the orders from primary school education department’s directives to grant admission to the eligible wards.

The school, which parents claimed has only admitted one student under RTE, has kept five applications pending on grounds that the parents were incapable of meeting its demands. At the end of the third round of the admission procedure, of the 36,933 applications received, 9,642 have got admission. There are 849 schools covered under RTE in Pune district, with 15,693 vacant seats. With the fourth round of admissions commencing on May 3, parents are seeking answers on the criteria under which their wards were denied admission in the previous rounds.

A member of the parent unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Anand Yadav, said, “The school has been declining applications claiming that parents are unable to afford activity fees or that they do not have laptops to take up digital courses at the school, among others.” In fact, he added, parents have submitted a letter to the zilla parishad, requesting to hold the fourth round for now. The school has called for a meeting with the parents on Thursday, after which further course of action will be decided. None of the school officials were available for comment.

