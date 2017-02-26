Pune: Overflowing drain irks Kasewadi residents

For Vipul Gaikwad’s differently abled mother, a resident of Kesawadi, her everyday ritual of sitting outside her home to get some fresh air was marred by the foul smell coming from the overflowing drain near her home. At Kasewadi, opposite Golden Jubilee High School, nearby shopkeepers, residents and schoolchildren had been baring the brunt of an overflowing drain since Tuesday, until it was finally repaired on February 23.

For a cobbler whose makeshift tent lies adjacent to the drain, the foul smell forced him to visit the ward office. “Since the last three days there has been sewage water all around, causing bikes to skid and the smell is unbearable. On the first day itself I went to the ward office and complained, they tried repairing it manually with a rod but it didn’t work so the next day they got a machine and fixed it. But, the smell is still lingering.”

A few feet away from the drain lies Golden Jubilee School. The dirty water had reached right up to the school gate and created nuisance for the parents and the students, according to Zameer Khan, the school’s watchman. “It had become very difficult for the children to enter and exit school because of the gutter water. Several parents were also complaining due to the repelling smell,” said Khan.

Anjana who runs a tiny shop next to the school found it a challenge to get into her shop because of the water, said she had to “get onto a chair to get inside the shop.”

The drain water not just caused inconvenience to nearby people but also to the vehicular traffic passing by. According to Abdul Kader Khan, who has been running a shop opposite the school for the last 10 years, “at least three to four vehicles have skid at the spot.” He added, “Despite the foul smell, I could not shut my shop as this is my source of income.”

Kantilal Sakat, official of the PMC Drainage Department, said, “We received a complaint only on Wednesday. That day we sent people but it could not get repaired due to lack of equipment required. The next day (February 23) five workers went with a machine and repaired it.