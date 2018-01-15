Pune: Overcrowding at Sanas ground hits budding athletes

Baburao Sanas Sports Ground near Sarasbaug is the only ground in Pune that offers a synthetic track for sprinters to train. Baburao Sanas Sports Ground near Sarasbaug is the only ground in Pune that offers a synthetic track for sprinters to train.

BETWEEN 600 to 800 people, including athletes, are present every morning and evening at the Baburao Sanas Sports Ground near Sarasbaug, and these numbers are also the main reason behind the steadily deteriorating condition of Pune city’s only ground that offers a synthetic track for sprinters to train.

According to athletes and organisations that train athletes for both state and national level competitions here, the ground, which is owned, maintained and operated by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), has been “overcrowded” for two years now. On many occasions, athletes cannot do regular practice or use these special tracks

due to the crowds, which includes people taking walks, children and hundreds of aspiring policemen.

The ground can be used by anyone who pays a monthly admission fee of Rs 150 for children and Rs 250 for adults.

PMC officials said they were aware of the problem, but the rule book did not allow them to deny anyone admission.

“That is why, along with regular trainers, we have to accommodate all kinds of people wishing to avail the

facilities here,” ground manager Bapu Pawar told The Indian Express.

Numerous training organisations and gyms, which offer training to police aspirants on Sanas grounds, visit here regularly because of the low admission fee. “We are not against anybody using this facility, but it is not acceptable to see actual sportsmen unable to use this facility,” said a senior member of the Prerna Krida Palak Sangh (PKPS).

Two years ago, the facility at SP College was suspended for police aspirants after which they switched to using the facilities at the Sanas ground.

Sports organisations say there is no willingness from authorities to resolve the issues, despite repeated pleas before PMC chief Kunal Kumar and Guardian Minister of Pune District, Girish Bapat. “We have written to all officials, but they have not promised us anything. We do not know how long this situation will continue,” said PKPS members.

The ground manager, Pawar however, said talks have been initiated with the high-level authorities.

“A proposal for undertaking repair works of the synthetic tracks is being mooted and we are also working on changing the rules for entry, along with putting a cap on the numbers. With the city’s growing population, the users of the ground have also increased with time,” he said. A technical team is being finalised to study the ground’s capacity and formulate new regulations, Pawar added.

