Pune: Over 700 cops, 7,500 staffers deployed

GEARING up for a smooth voting process for Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations on Tuesday, the Pune City Police have put in place an elaborate deployment of over 700 police officers and around 7,500 staffers, including cops from outside jurisdiction.

As per the figures given by the Special Branch of the Pune City Police, the deployment will comprise of 175 inspectors, 539 sub-inspectors and 7,447 police staffers. Along with this core strength, as many as 390 fresh police recruits and 645 homeguard personnel have also been deployed for election duties. A senior official from the Special Branch said planning of police deployment has been done with a dedicated strength for fixed point duties at the polling station and also for the patrolling teams.

The Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and teams from Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad have also been kept on standby, added the official. “For the planning of the deployment, meetings were held at commissionerate level headed by police commissioner Rashmi Shukla and joint commissioner Sunil Ramanand, also at the zonal level headed by the deputy commissioners of police.

Planning has also been done police station level.” said a police officer. Officers of the ACP, DCP, additional commissioner-rank, along with police commissioners and joint police commissioners, will constantly monitor the situation and will also be on the move, added the officer. While 147 inspectors, 403 sub-inspectors and 5,864 staffers are from Pune city, the remaining strength of 27 inspectors, 133 sub-inspectors and 1,583 staffers have been brought in from outside jurisdiction.