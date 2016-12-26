Pune: Over 50 two-wheeler riders in vegetative state after mishap; 152 dead since January

As many as 80 per cent of the 152 two-wheeler riders killed were between the ages of 18 and 36. Express As many as 80 per cent of the 152 two-wheeler riders killed were between the ages of 18 and 36. Express

TWO-WHEELERS remained the most unsafe vehicle in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area this year, with 152 riders losing their lives in the less than 12-month period so far. Despite the raise in fine amount for riding without helmets, two-wheeler riders continue to ignore the safety norms as none of the 152 killed in 97 accidents wore a helmet, which doctors said, could have saved many lives.

As many as 80 per cent of the 152 two-wheelers riders killed were between the ages of 18 and 36. Even as the police attribute the deaths to rash driving and bad roads, doctors said “speed” had caused the large number of fatalities in the city astride two-wheelers.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Among the 327 grievously injured two-wheeler riders, in 196 accidents this year, many are still laid up in bed. Some have even suffered permanent damages to their limbs. “Over 50 of those injured in the head are lying in a vegetative state following surgeries. Their chances of leading a normal life or gaining full consciousness are slim,” said doctors.

Figures gleaned from some of the top hospitals like Ruby Hall Clinic, Aditya Birla Hospital, Lokmanya Hospital, Nirmaya Hospital and Max Neuro Hospital, revealed that over 50 bikers who had suffered head injuries are in a vegetative state in Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The figure of those lying in a vegetative state in entire Pune district is pegged at around 100.

Doctors said if an individual has suffered severe brain injuries, they may move from coma into a vegetative or minimally conscious state. In the vegetative state, the patient opens eyes but does not understand or respond.

Dr Umesh Phalke, neurosurgeon at Max Neuro Hospital on Pune-Mumbai Highway, said his team had operated up on at least 15 two-wheeler accident cases in the last one year. “At least 10 are from the city and rest from other parts of Pune district. All of them had suffered serious head injuries. They were operated upon and are now in a vegetative state,” he said.

Max Neuro Hospital has been especially set up to deal with head injury cases.

Dr Phalke said the operations were necessary to save the lives of the victims who had suffered serious head injuries.

Dr Phalke said the primary reason for the rising two-wheeler accidents and the resultant head injuries was speeding. “We call them high-velocity trauma. The nature of injuries suffered by the victims had revealed that the vehicle would have been in top gear when it met with the accident,” he said.

Dr Sanjay Vhora, a neurosurgeon with Ruby Hall Clinic, said, “We get patients from across Pune district. Since January, we have seen 25 two-wheeler riders with severe head injuries ending up in a vegetative state. Of these, at least 10 were from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area,” he said.

In majority of these cases, said Dr Vhora, the riders were not wearing helmets. “Helmets are a strong cushion during a fall..,” he said.

According to Dr Phalke, in two-wheeler accidents where riders were not wearing helmets often led to complete brain damage. “Due to this, the patient slips into a vegetative state,” he said.

Dr Praveen Jain, a neurosurgeon with Niramaya Hospital in Chinchwad, said he had seen at least 25 patients going into a prolonged coma. “In around 25 such cases, the patients slipped into a coma following head injuries. Some of them even died after a couple of months,” he said.

At Aditya Birla and Lokmanya hospitals too, doctors said they had seen at least 20 patients, who had suffered head injuries and ended up in a vegetative state.

Dr Mangesh Panse, a senior surgeon, said, “When a patient slips into coma, his entire family is affected. Their medical expenditure runs into lakhs. Helmets are the best option to save one’s head. I don’t understand why two-wheeler riders avoid them,” he said.

On whether the traffic police have slowed down their awareness drives on helmets, Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla said “no”, even as the traffic police said they have been regularly fining those found without helmets.