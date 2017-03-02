Pune: Out on bail, teen detained again for theft

A 15-year-old school-going boy, who was detained for theft of a bike and four cell phones in February and was released on bail, was nabbed again on Wednesday, said police. Police have recovered two stolen bikes and four cell phones from his possession.

On February 8, a team from the Sinhagad police had nabbed the boy, a student of Class VII at a local school, when he was found suspiciously riding a bike.

Police had found that, not only was the bike stolen, but he had also allegedly stolen four expensive cell phones from various places. After his detention, he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and was released on bail on a surety given by his parents.

PSI Girish Sonavane of Sinhagad Road police station said, “On Wednesday, our team again saw the same boy riding a bike. When he was questioned, he confessed to have stolen two bikes and four more cell phones after his release on bail.”

“We have spoken to him in detail. He told us that the financial condition of his family is not good but he was attracted to costly cell phones and bikes. We will speak to his family members,” added Sonavane.