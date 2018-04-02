Pune: Out on a long drive, one of three colleagues dies in accident, 1 held

Around 6 am in Hinjewadi, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed the car into the divider, said police. (Express Photo) Around 6 am in Hinjewadi, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed the car into the divider, said police. (Express Photo)

A 33-year-old man was killed while his colleague was critically injured when the car they were traveling in rammed into a road median on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Hinjewadi and a broken metal railing pierced into the car.

The mishap took place in the early hours of Saturday, when the three men — all employed at a Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) company in Hinjewadi — were returning from a long drive, police said. Hinjewadi police have identified the deceased as Abhinav Kailas Chaubey (33), a resident of Wakad.

The injured colleague has been identified as Manikanteshwar Patro. The third colleague, identified as Sandeep Nair (33), is a resident of Jambhe in Hinjewadi. Police have booked Nair for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

Police said, around 6 am in Hinjewadi, Nair lost control of the vehicle in front of a heavy vehicle weighing scale and rammed the car into the divider.

Assistant Inspector Nakul Nyamne of Hinjewadi police station said, “As the car rammed into the median, a broken metal bar of the railing pierced through the windshield of the car and injured Patro and Chaubey. Nair sustained minor injuries. Chaubey succumbed to his injuries while Patro is still critical.”

Police said that three colleagues from KPO’s Hinjewadi office, had gone out for dinner on Friday, a day before the accident, and had decided to go for a long drive in the early hours.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App