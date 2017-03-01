Pune online fraud: Cyber police arrest tow for duping woman of Rs 72 lakh

THE Cyber crime cell of Pune city police have cracked a case of online fraud in which a woman was cheated to the tune of Rs 72 lakh, initially on the pretext of giving high returns on the insurance policy in the name of her ill husband and later, by being threatened of action by the Income Tax department. Two have been arrested in the case from Mumbai.

In December 2014, a resident of Kothrud, Prapti Mahesh Bhosale got a call from a person who identified himself as Nikhil Sutar. He told her that if she made payments of certain amounts towards the two insurance policies in her husband’s name, the policy amount would increase to a large extent.

Months after she made those payments on the bank accounts given by the caller, she received a call from a woman who identified herself as Sakshi Goenka and said Bhosale will have to shell out more for completing some formalities of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority, otherwise the IT department would take action against them.

Fearing IT action and considering her husband’s health who had suffered a stroke, she made further payments in cash and also on the bank account numbers provided by the online tricksters. Thus, between December 2014 and February this year, she was made to make a payment of Rs 72 lakh on various pretexts. A First Information Report in this regard was registered at Kothrud police station in the first week of February.

While probing the case, assistant inspector Swapnali Shinde of the Cyber cell received information about the suspects. After getting primary confirmation on the tip off, a man and a woman were arrested from Mumbai on Monday. It has now been ascertained that the arrested suspect Priyanka Rokde (25), had made the call as Sakshi Goenka and other arrested man, Ashok Ghosalkar (28), had made the call to Bhosale as Nikhil Sutar. Probe has revealed that the two used to work for a company in Mumbai which provided insurance solution and from the company’s database, the two got the information about Bhosale and hatched the plan to cheat her. The case has now been transferred to Kothrud police station for further probe.

Police said that the two are suspected to have cheated many more people and further probe will conducted into their other activities.

While the said probe was supervised by DCP Deepak Sakore, senior inspector Sunil Pawar and inspector Manisha Zende, the investigation team comprised API Swapnali Shinde, PSIs Praveen Swami and Nitin Khamgal and constables Raju Bhise, Rajkumar Jaba, Deepak Bhosale, Amit Awachare, Navnath Jadhav, Vijay Patil, Aslam Atar and Sarita Vetal.