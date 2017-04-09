Pune: One held as cops raid Wakad hotel for ‘selling liquor’ illegally

The Hinjewadi police raided a hotel located near the overbridge in Wakad on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway for allegedly illegally possessing and selling liquor, on Friday night.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Hinjewadi police raided the Udtaa Punjab Hotel around 11.30 pm. Police found that foreign liquor was stored and sold there illegally. S L Gambhire lodged an offence in this case at the Hinjewadi police station under Section 65 (e) of the Bombay Prohibition Act. Police have seized foreign liquor from the spot.

Police have arrested Amol Shivram Walunj (26) from the Udtaa Punjab Hotel in this case. “This hotel does not possess the licence to store and sell liquor. Still illegal liquor storage and sale was being done here,” said police sub-inspector R M Kengar, who is investigating the case.

