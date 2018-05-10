Pune: On way to attend wedding in Pune, three Mumbai residents die in Expressway accident

It is suspected that the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle after one of its tyres burst. (Express) It is suspected that the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle after one of its tyres burst. (Express)

THREE persons were killed and five more critically injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a wall on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Wednesday afternoon. The passengers of the car — all of them in their early 20s and residents of Mumbai — were on their way to Pune to attend a wedding, said police. It is suspected that the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle after one of its tyres burst.

The deceased have been identified as Nitin Jamwal, Siddhesh Bede and Nikhil Rao. Those injured in the accident are Neeta Chinelkar, Akshay Chavan, Vaibhavi Sudrik, Jayashree Rathod and Rupesh Jadhav.

“There were eight passengers in the Maruti Ertiga, including the driver. The youths, who were from Kurla and Parel in Mumbai, were on their way to Pune to attend a wedding. Primary probe reveals that the driver lost control of the car after its rear tyre burst. The car went on to hit a wall on the Expressway,” said an official from Pune Rural Police.

The passengers were taken to two hospitals near Somatane Phata, where two of them were declared dead. One more passenger succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The five persons injured in the accident are being treated for multiple fractures and serious head injuries.

Police have already informed the family members of the victims. A probe will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the accident and sequence of events leading to it, said a police official.

