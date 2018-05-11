Pune: On way home from work, 25-yr-old woman molested by biker

A 25-year-old IT professional was allegedly molested by an unidentified biker at Hinjewadi IT Park when she was on her way home from work Wednesday night. An FIR in the case has been registered at Hinjewadi police station.

“According to her statement, the complainant was walking home after work at 9 pm. When she was passing through a secluded area, a biker came from behind her and molested her. He then fled from the spot. The woman approached the police station with the complaint,” said Assistant Inspector Nakul Nyamne of Hinjewadi police station.

Police have launched a probe.

