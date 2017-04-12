Pune: On way back to prison from court, 3 undertrials escape from custody

(From left): Raju Patre, Santosh Jagtap & Santosh Chandilkar (From left): Raju Patre, Santosh Jagtap & Santosh Chandilkar

In yet another case of suspects escaping from police custody, three men with criminal records, lodged in Yerawada jail on charges of robbery, managed to escape on Monday night, while they were being brought back from Pargaon Khandala in Satara district after a court appearance.

The five policemen, who were on guard duty with the three accused, have been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against them. This is the fourth such incident since March 25, in which suspects have escaped from the custody of Pune City Police.

The three accused have been been identified as Raju Mahadev Patre alias Kalya, Santosh Macchindra Jagtap and Santosh Chandilkar alias Lubhya.

On Monday morning, the trio were taken out of Yerawada Central jail taken to to Khandala court in Satara in a police van. They were accompanied by a team of five constables, including the driver of the van.

The incident took place while the suspects were “answering nature’s call” on the side of the road in Katraj Ghat, while on their way back from Satara.

After the hearing, the court set a date of April 21 for further proceedings and a warrant was issued for them to be taken back to the jail. The police team began their return journey to Pune in the same van at 5.30 pm.

The policeman in-charge of the team, Constable Sanjay Chandanshiv, said in his statement that on the return journey, the three accused were not handcuffed.

According to Chandanshiv’s account, when the van reached Katraj Ghat at 7.30 pm, the three accused said they had to “answer nature’s call”. The constable said he asked the driver to stop the car a little beyond a check-post at Katraj Ghat.

Though the policemen stood behind the accused, Constable Chandanshiv said, “Suddenly, the three pushed those standing behind them and ran into the forest area. We looked for them but could not find them… after that, the police team reached the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station to file a complaint”.

Questions are now being raised about why the police team had stopped in the middle of the road, near a forest area, instead of a public toilet.

Arvind Chavria, deputy commissioner of police (headquarters), said, “All the five policemen who were on guard duty, including the driver and team in-charge, have been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against them.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now