Pune: Officials announce additional rounds for FYJC admissions

GIVING A stern warning to colleges to not indulge in any offline admission for seats to first year junior college, officials of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) said that if any such admissions are done, then principals would have to face strict action.

The CAP officials warned that data of FYJC admissions will be shared with the Maharashtra State Education Board and if students are given offline admissions, they will be disqualified from appearing for Std 12 Board examinations.

Meanwhile, the CAP authorities who met on Friday finally declared the timetable for the remaining admissions.

Officials said the first priority is being given to those students who were given allocations as per merit but could not confirm their seats for some reason.

“At 5 pm, on July 27, the students who have not reported after allotments should check the online website after putting in application number, for fresh allotments. These students can take admissions between 11am and 4pm on July 28, and between 10am and 12pm on July 29. Colleges have to then update us about remaining seats and on same day, we will inform the admission procedure for students who have not yet filled the forms, incompletely filled the forms as well as 142 students who didn’t get admission in the four CAP rounds. From July 30 to August 2, CAP forms will be reopened on website for fresh students to fill again. For those students whose CAP forms were left incomplete, they have to complete Part 1 and 2 of the form online,” said Dinkar Temkar, deputy director of education, Pune.

The merit list for this round will be declared on August 4 and students will have to seek admissions on August 5, 6. By August 7, the CAP authorities will declare the procedure for admissions for students who have complaints like far off colleges allotted, mistakenly chosen wrong faculty/medium of instruction, change of faculty, mistake in choice colleges list as well as those Class X students who have appeared for the July supplementary exams and have now cleared their SSC exams. “There will be three special rounds of admissions from August 9 to 13, August 18 to 23 and the third special round on August 25 to 30. Students are requested not to cancel their previous allotments till they get fresh one in the special round,” added Temkar.

Number of admissions

In all, 73,961 students had given applications for FYJC admissions of which 73,819 allocations were given but only 52,244 students confirmed admissions in all four rounds of CAP. About 142 students have not yet got allotments despite filling CAP forms.

