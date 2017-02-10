Pune: Offence against juvenile at observation home for unnatural sex with inmate

The Pune city police have detained a juvenile lodged at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Udyog Kendra Observation Home in Yerwada for allegedly having unnatural sex forcibly with a 17-year-old inmate on February 6.

Authorities of the observation have lodged a complaint in this case at the Yerwada police station on February 7. Accordingly, the Yerwada police have booked a 17-year-old in this case under sections 377, 506 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.Police sub inspector Arun Gaud is investigating the case. Police said that the victim boy was sleeping in his barrack when the accused allegedly had unnatural sex with him around 11.50 pm. Earlier, in September last year, the Yerwada police had detained two juveniles at the same observation home for allegedly thrashing and having unnatural sex with a 16-year-old inmate.