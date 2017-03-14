Pune: Now, Marathi writers can register scripts with ABMCM

Since March 1, nearly 30 scripts have been registered with the ABMCM. Express Since March 1, nearly 30 scripts have been registered with the ABMCM. Express

Marathi scriptwriters, especially those based in smaller cites, are likely to benefit from the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Chitrapat Mahamandal’s (ABMCM’s) introduction of ‘script registration’ facility at its various branches. Earlier, scriptwriters registered their works with the Film Writers Association in Mumbai. Launched on March 1, the facility offers registration of members, production houses and film titles, along with issuing permissions for shooting/audition, and subsidy approval, among others.

In the last two weeks since March 1, nearly 30 scripts have already been registered with the ABMCM, which is the apex body for Marathi films. Meghraj Rajebhosale, president, ABMCM, said, “From the past few months, we had been thinking of introducing the facility. A lot of artistes had also suggested the same. Currently, we have six centres across Maharashtra with two more in the pipeline. Writers staying in and around these places will not have to travel all the way to Film Writers Association, Mumbai, to register their work.”

Dhiraj Mishra, writer of the film Chapekar Brothers, said writers based in smaller towns of Maharashtra are going to benefit with this move, as most of them are unaware that one is supposed to even ‘register’ a story.

He added that it took him three years, since he started writing, to learn that stories are supposed to be registered with the Writers’ Association.

In these three years, he said, he had written many scripts that were bought by some people at a meager price and later, he couldn’t claim credit as he had not registered the scripts.

“These days, stories written by small-town writers are in demand but most of the time they are bought by big producers and no credit is given to them eventually. At the same time, it is important that registration amount shouldn’t be unaffordable for the writer. Secondly, even after registering, if the writer’s work is used by any producer and credit issue arises, the apex body should fight for the writer and stand by him/her,” he added.

The six branches of ABMCM are located in Pune, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nasik, Satara and Aurangabad. In another one month, two more branches are likely to open in Solapur and Nagpur. The branches of Satara and Aurangabad have opened in the first week of March.

“Altogether, we have nearly 35,000 artistes as members of ABMCM. With four new branches, the figure is likely to cross 50,000 soon,” said Rajebhosale.