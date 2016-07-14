Curbing noise pollution: PMC to map silence zones, cops to have sound meters

The list of silence zones declared by the PMC has 687 schools, 230 colleges, 201 hospitals and 77 courts. The list of silence zones declared by the PMC has 687 schools, 230 colleges, 201 hospitals and 77 courts.

In a serious bid to curb sound pollution in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started mapping silence zones for people to have a clear picture of the level of sound across the city. Significantly, the civic body would be giving sound meters to police to initiate action against offenders.

“We have started the process of mapping silence zones so that residents would be easily able to understand the real sound level picture across the city. The work is being done with the help of the development plan department of the civic body,” said Mangesh Dighe, in-charge of the PMC’s environment department.

Dighe said that the PMC has already declared the list of silence zones and put up display boards for public knowledge. “There are around 1,195 silence zones in the city and all would be mapped in the ongoing process,” he said.

Dighe also said that the PMC has begun the purchase of sound meters on the directions of the state government. The meters would be handed over to the police to monitor sound level. “A total of 20 sound meters are being purchased now. The city police would be given 15 sound meters to check sound levels in an area under 15 ward offices, while the other five meters would be with the civic administration for it to monitor sound levels,” he explained.

The list of silence zones declared by the PMC comprises 687 schools, 230 colleges, 201 hospitals and 77 courts.

Meanwhile, the PMC has been receiving requests from various dhol-tasha troupes in the city for space to enable them carry out practise on a regular basis. In the last few years, the city has witnessed a large number of dhol-tasha troupes emerging, and all of them start practising a couple of months ahead of the festive season.

The troupes set up pandals on the riverside and practise daily in the evenings for hours, but this has faced opposition from residential localities in the vicinity.

A senior police officer said, “All the 39 police stations in the city have been directed to designate one officer and two constables to look after complaints of noise pollution. The names of these officers would be displayed at the police station. Complaints that are received from the control room would also be dealt by these designated staff.”

The officer added, “Some of the police stations have sound meters but some don’t. These staffers would handle further prosecution of the cases which are punishable with fine up to Rs one lakh or even imprisonment up to five years.”

