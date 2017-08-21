Pune NGO to train students, graduates in communication, public speaking

Representational Image Representational Image

CITY-BASED NGO, Great Foundation, is organising a training session for schoolchildren and graduates to improve and hone their communication and public speaking skills. The foundation aims at imparting key skills to students, particularly to help them prepare for various public speaking competitions, interviews and for overall personality development.

The two-month-long training workshop will be conducted at Girme High School in old Wanowri Bazar Road and is set to commence in the second week of September. Teachers from renowned schools in the city will be engaging students in storytelling, poetry reading, reading exercises, body language and stage presence. The two-hour session will be held on Sunday.

Graduates will be trained in resume writing and facing interviews, among other things. They will also be trained in identifying and improving their talents, to help them apply for a suitable job.

To apply, contact on 9823624240 / 020-26832291 or write to greatfoundation@rediffmail.com.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App