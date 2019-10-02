Pune: NGO records return of Blue Rock Thrush bird to same habitat

Ornithologists at ELA foundation, an NGO which aims to create awareness about environment conservation, has been recording the visit of a pair of Blue Rock Thrush a 23 cm long winter migratory bird at Pingori village in Purandar tehsil of Pune district, for the last five years. This is the first such record of the winter migratory ringed bird, which had returned to the same wintering ground after breeding in temperature habitats of the northern hemisphere.

Dr Satish Pande, director of ELA foundation, told The Indian Express that the Blue Rock Thrush (Motacilla solitarius) is a 23 cm long myna-sized winter migratory bird. It breeds in the northern temperature region. The male has a bluish plumage and the female is brown. The bird migrates to India from the south of Himalayas, as far as Siberia. In India, it prefers staying in hilly areas, he added.

We have recorded a pair of Blue Rock Thrush at Ela Foundation’s field research station during winter,” Dr Pande said. “It is usually silent during its winter stay. We have been seeing this bird for the last five years, but could not confirm if the same pair visited the Ela Habitat, or if different birds came each year. To answer this question, we ringed the female Blue Rock Thrush in an ongoing project of the NGO and Maharashtra Forest Department. Last year, this female thrush arrived at Ela Habitat on September 3. We put a plastic red ring on its right leg on April 4 this year. The ringed female stayed with us for two weeks and left for return migration on April 18. We successfully tagged it for future identification. Its weight was 48 gm.”

The bird arrived again at Ela Habitat after five months, on September 29, Dr Pande said. A photograph revealed the ring on its right leg (tarsus), confirming that the same bird had returned to the same place after five months in its breeding quarters, located in the north of the Himalayas, he added. He said this is the first such record of the bird, which returned to the same wintering ground after breeding in temperature habitats of the northern hemisphere.

This is important as it confirms ‘site fidelity’ of this winter migrant, which means that the bird prefers to visit the same habitat. Dr Pande said this underlines the importance of conservation of the habitats of the winter migratory species, many of which show site dependence. If such sites are destroyed, the bird will have no place to go, which can adversely affect its survival, he added.

This year, the thrush has arrived almost three weeks later than last year. Such delayed arrival timing has been attributed to climate change. Dr Pande said that this season, the NGO and the Forest Department plan to put a tiny data logger on this bird. The bird has been named ‘Kastur’, which is a Marathi name. He added that this technology will provide more information on migratory routes taken by the bird, and that such studies on more bird species can provide interesting insights on their lives. This data will help in their conservation, state Forest Department officials said.