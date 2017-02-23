Pune: NFAI, Arbhaat Films start film club for children

Satyajit Ray’s Sonar Kella (1974) will be the first film to be screened at the NFAI in Kothrud on February 25. (Source: Express photo) Satyajit Ray’s Sonar Kella (1974) will be the first film to be screened at the NFAI in Kothrud on February 25. (Source: Express photo)

In a new initiative to bring children closer to good cinema, National Film Archive of India (NFAI), in association with Arbhaat Films, is starting an exclusive film club for children. The club aims at familiarising the youth with our cinematic heritage through monthly film screenings. The club will be open to children in the age group of 9 to 16 and will organise a screening on the last weekend of every month.

The first screening will be Satyajit Ray’s multiple National award winning film Sonar Kella (1974) from the Feluda detective series on February 25, 4 to 6 pm, at NFAI premises in Kothrud.

“With the aim to make our children aware of the wonders of cinema and sensitise them about its importance, the film club will help in furthering NFAI’s objective of disseminating a healthy film culture. We are delighted to start this initiative so children can get to see these cinematic gems. We believe this will help spread the film literary right from schools. We have invited various schools to participate in our initiative,” said Prakash Magdum, director, NFAI.

Renowned filmmaker and founder of Arbhaat Films, Umesh Kulkarni said watching great films of the world will help build children’s character. NFAI is the hub of all significant film activities in the country and Arbhaat Films is excited and happy to be associated with it for this activity, he added.